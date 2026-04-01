Letters to the Editor: Some not-so-fond memories of Los Angeles’ smoggy past

Marian E. Lent walks to work on the morning of Feb. 4, 1953, as City Hall is seen through the smog in downtown Los Angeles.

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To the editor: I lived through those horrible smog years and was struck by the accuracy of the photo with this article ( “The inspiring, infuriating, even comic tale of how we defeated L.A.’s smog and why we may have to again,” March 26). It clearly shows the cat’s cradle of overhead wires that darkened the view over every major street and intersection. They served the network of red cars, electric trams and buses that connected the city.

And woe to anyone, like me, who had an early Volkswagen Beetle. The wheels were exactly the width of the red car lines. In the rain, you could not stop when you applied the brakes, but skidded along the tracks until you turned the wheel hard right or left.

Usually those overhead lines are edited out of photos of the era. Thank you for your accuracy and some pretty bad memories.

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Meg Quinn Coulter, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Extremely well-written article about the smog in the L.A. basin ( “Smoglandia: We haven’t always been smoggy, but we’re built that way,” March 26). I had to take a break while reading it because I remembered my childhood asthmatic responses too well. In particular, there was a day when the sky cleared and we could see mountains near the Altadena home of our grandmother.

I asked, “What is that?”

My mom declared, like I was a fool, “It’s the San Gabriel Mountains!”

“You mean they’ve been here all along?”

Thank you for the excellent historical background during these times when the safeguards to our health are being threatened.

Janice McCormick, Ojai

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To the editor: Halfway through blithely reading the Sunday column, part of the Smoglandia series, I thought I recognized the writing style and checked the byline. Sure enough, it was written by our very own L.A. icon, Patt Morrison. What a singular writer’s voice she has and a gem of a local historian! We are lucky to have her.

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Katie To Bresee, Culver City

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To the editor: As a member of the public information and education department of the Los Angeles County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) from 1952 to 1956, I am sorry that your report gives so little consideration to the hard and innovative work done by the dedicated men and women of the S. Smith Griswold-led APCD ( “Smoglandia: Quandary — the smog we hate so much versus the cars we love so much,” March 26).

Yes, we battled the automobile and petroleum industries after we identified the unsaturated hydrocarbon as the major cause of smog, but we also sought to get control of every source at the source.

The article mentions backyard incinerators, but we also exerted control over iron and steel industry emissions, including the huge Bethlehem steel plant in Vernon. Then, we worked with the oil refineries to get floating lids on oil tanks and with the gas stations to get vapor-return hoses on all pumps.

We worked to inform the public with the aid of the then-five metropolitan newspapers and about 30 weeklies, and through daily reports to the radio and television stations and speeches to service clubs throughout Los Angeles County.

The APCD was recognized as a pioneering research and control organization throughout the nation.

Martin A. Brower, Corona del Mar

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To the editor: I read with interest the series on the origins of photochemical smog written by the inimitable Patt Morrison ( “Smoglandia: Smog was killing L.A., and a Caltech chemist found the murder weapon — in our garages,” March 26).

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I remember those gasping days of the 1950s well. I was born smack dab in the middle of L.A., smack dab in the middle of the 20th century. It was hot in L.A. year-round. In elementary school, we’d play kickball and softball full tilt, running and sweating. When we stopped, we felt our lungs just burning, painful. There’s no other way to describe it. It was as if a radiating oven was in my chest.

But here’s the thing: We didn’t know any better. We just thought that feeling was normal. Looking back on it some 65 years later, I realize all of us kids were just the most peculiar canaries in a bizarre kind of coal mine.

Luis Torres, Pasadena

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To the editor: Reading the four-part series on the history of living with smog in Los Angeles brought back vivid memories of my boyhood here in the mid-20th century. Sitting with my friends as we coughed and wheezed like old men following afternoons of playing ball, evenings relaxing at home while my lungs burned as if on fire, watching my parents burn trash in our incinerator (the same incinerator installed by the builder in the backyard of every home in our tract). Though that was more than 60 years ago, I still cannot escape the effects of that putrid smog.

A few years ago, a CT scan revealed something troubling to my doctor, who then sent me to a specialist. The first thing the pulmonary doctor asked was how long I had been a smoker. My truthful answer that I never smoked in my life brought a skeptical reply: “Then how do you explain having the lungs of a heavy smoker?” With a shrug of my shoulders, I told him that I grew up in the San Gabriel Valley during the ‘50s and ‘60s. Without hesitation, he replied, “That explains it.”

Martin Green, Porter Ranch