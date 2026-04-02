Letters to the Editor: Yet another incident that proves our prison system needs serious reforms

To the editor: Hardly a week goes by without another article about various forms of abuse happening in our prisons ( “California to pay $1.9 million to female inmates who say guards unleashed ‘war zone’ level violence,” March 28). In this case, the abuse was described as “war zone” level violence during a use-of-force incident. Some women sustained serious injuries resulting in permanent damage. Forty-one staff members faced disciplinary actions. I assume that we, the taxpayers, are footing the bill for the $1.9-million settlement.

The culture within our prison system needs to be transformed. Time and again, we hear of staff members who treat prisoners like animals or worse, subjecting them to poor food, inadequate medical care and sexual abuse. Whatever crimes these women may have committed, they should not be forced to endure criminal behavior from those who are supposed to be guarding them. And the taxpayers are sick and tired of having to pay the bill for these settlements.

Joanna Ryder, Hermosa Beach