Letters to the Editor: Our housing shortage isn’t about regulations. It’s a generational issue

To the editor: As much as everyone wants to blame regulations and algorithms for today’s housing shortage, this is a national problem — it’s not just here in California, folks ( “Rent algorithms aren’t the issue. California just needs more housing,” March 26). And it’s due to a larger generational issue no one ever mentions. Many baby boomers, formerly the largest living adult generation , are empty nesters still in their family homes. So are their elderly parents, who are living much longer thanks to medical advances. That means two huge chunks of housing stock are off the market.

Now factor in millennials, the current largest generation, who are established enough in their careers to start families. They want to buy a house, which puts enormous demand on a shrunken supply because their parents and grandparents are still in their homes.

Add to that Airbnb and the vast increase in short-term rentals overall, which have taken a slew of long-term housing off the market. There’s also all the cash-rich investors ever since the housing bubble burst in 2007, snapping up first-time houses or homes needing renovating, the kind that millennials could afford.

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Of course, there aren’t enough affordable or even unaffordable houses to meet such demand. Creating new supply is pretty much the only solution, other than more families cohabitating like they did during COVID. However, won’t new housing increase demand for water, our forever worry in California? Sad how one big problem often leads to another.

Beth Wagner Brust, San Diego