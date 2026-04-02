Letters to the Editor: California may be expensive, but our minimum wage helps make up for it

Chad Zingarelli and his wife, Mariah, seen in the background, moved from Fresno to Noblesville, Ind., in 2023.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I always enjoy these studies about people leaving California. This study talked about people moving to Texas and Indiana ( “Life after California: People find dramatically lower costs, are more likely to buy homes, new data show,” March 31). Do you know what the minimum wage is in those states? It’s $7.25 an hour . That’s less than half of the minimum wage here.

Is the price of a new car in Indiana less than half of what it is here? How about groceries? I find it difficult to believe life is better financially at $7.25 an hour as opposed to $16.90 an hour.

Mary Montes, West Hills

..

To the editor: Is this something new? When my parents moved to California in 1960, they left behind a Minnesota house for which they had paid about $5,000. They bought a brand new San Fernando Valley tract house for $25,000 that came without air conditioning, fences or landscaping.

Advertisement

Joan Swenson, Bakersfield

..

To the editor: Californians are leaving in droves to find cheaper housing. Not a surprise.

Local California politicians are doing everything in their power to stop housing development through zoning, work requirements and red tape. Sadly, also not a surprise.

But hey, at least we can say we “retained neighborhood character” when all but the wealthiest have moved away.

Nick Hooper, Los Angeles