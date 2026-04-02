Letters to the Editor: ‘Microtrips’ don’t allow you to fully appreciate the local culture

To the editor: Of all the supposed advantages of the type of travel described in this article, one purpose and reward of international travel that is, almost by definition, nearly impossible on ultra-short trips is spending enough time in a location to get a real feel for the local culture, the people on the street and the national treasures in more than a cursory fashion ( “Low on PTO? Join the Gen Z travelers taking international ‘microtrips,’” March 31). Though one of the travelers in the article is quoted as saying that the purpose of ultra-short travel is “to explore a destination,” how in the world does one explore London, Paris or Rome in 24 to 72 hours? That is as ridiculous as it sounds.

Rather, judging by the remarks of the individuals interviewed, this sort of microburst activity, loosely described as international travel, appears to be motivated by social media content creation. Spending quality time in the Louvre appears a far second to getting “likes” of Instagram postings of a trip to Paris.

Further, it is not surprising that the well-known effect of shortened attention spans, caused by the habit of continual social media scrolling of today’s youth, leads inevitably to the truncated travel patterns described.

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Agustin Medina, South Pasadena

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To the editor: I enjoyed learning about this trend, but cannot fathom how the traveler in the article managed the weekend for $450. Maybe airfare was purchased through points? Last-minute airfares are usually ultra expensive!

Robin Galbreath, Sacramento