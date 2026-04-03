Letters to the Editor: Two different experiences with AI led to similar troubling conclusions

To the editor: Thank you to guest contributors Michael Laser and Mary Nichols for their opinions on the use of AI and its potential for causing great harm to humanity.

Laser, an author, is using AI to learn French for a vacation ( “Harmless to practice French with ChatGPT? Au contraire,” April 1). Nichols is chair of the California Air Resources Board and writes about AI being weaponized in a campaign against her cause, attempting to pass clean air initiatives ( “Investigate the AI campaigns flooding public agencies with fake comments,” April 1). Through different experiences, they see similar negatives in AI’s effect on society.

While using it to learn French, Laser shared a few positive examples of what AI has done for him. But the positive aspects are outweighed by the negatives he describes: the mass unemployment it may cause, the theft of our ideas and voices, how it makes fake news look real, the damage it will do to the environment and the damage it will do to our brains as we become dependent upon it.

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Nichols’ problem with AI is how it can be used to gain political power. Knowing that AI has been used in political campaigns at a time when our president is sowing distrust in our elections and political systems, and while tech billionaires are collecting our private data, is too scary to contemplate.

Both Laser’s and Nichols’ opinions align in that the benefits of AI are insignificant in relation to the potential costs. We need more research and controlled experiments to help us build an infrastructure to contain its immense power capability. Left unchecked, the tech billionaires have the tool they need to grab all the power their money alone cannot buy. Congress must enact limits to its use before it gets out of control.

Tony Wood, Redlands