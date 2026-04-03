Letters to the Editor: L.A.’s public transit is much cleaner and safer than it used to be

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To the editor: My husband and I ride the Metro often when visiting L.A. from Upland. We stopped doing it at one point because it had become just a nasty ride. Cars were dirty, filled with people who make one feel uncomfortable. The stations had little, if any, security.

As the article says, that has definitely changed ( “A rebuttal to L.A.’s long hate-affair with public transit,” March 26). There is now a lot of helpful security and cars are cleaner and safer. I’m 73 and I would feel safe riding by myself and with girlfriends — that says a lot.

If only Union Station could do something about the restrooms. They are filthy. It’s not a pretty sight to start your day with. I have written to the mayor and Union Station management, but no one cares to respond.

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But it’s so nice to see other improvements in making the Metro cleaner and safer.

Kathy Stecher, Upland

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To the editor: Staff writer James Rainey said his one-time Metro ride on a Sunday during the day made him a believer in the transit system. Had he driven downtown from South Pasadena on that Sunday at the same time, would he be touting the ease and convenience of the freeway system?

Rainey says he will be riding the rails again to meet friends downtown for a drink at the end of the work week. Will he do a follow-up story on that weeknight excursion, and will he still have the same glowing review?

Gerry Swider, Sherman Oaks