Letters to the Editor: We need stricter enforcement to curb reckless e-bike riding

Briana Villaverde, a recipient of the now-ended California E-bike Incentive program, rides along the L.A. River bike path in Compton in January.

To the editor: I ride Class 1 e-bikes on the beach bike path most weekends ( “Electric bikes can be fast and dangerous. Here’s how to stay safe,” April 1). I wear a helmet, use front and rear lights and adjust my speed to match conditions.

Too often, however, I’m passed by riders going far too fast, sometimes filming with one hand on a cellphone and not wearing helmets. The bike path is a shared recreational space where children dart across, dogs wander, volleyballs roll through and pedestrians cross without looking.

Simply discussing the issue isn’t enough. I rarely see any enforcement of existing safety rules. Clear enforcement, along with warnings and fines, would go a long way toward creating a safer and more cohesive environment for everyone.

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Steve Shrager, Sherman Oaks