Letters to the Editor: Pam Bondi learned the hard way that loyalty to Trump isn’t enough

To the editor: Sadly, when Pam Bondi chose to become President Trump’s attorney general as his second choice, she, like other attorneys general before her, must have been fully aware that loyalty to Trump was a condition of her tenure ( “Trump fires Pam Bondi after tumultuous 14-month term as attorney general,” April 2). Not the rule of law and her oath to uphold the Constitution. That is, Bondi’s primary duties were to prosecute officials who had investigated and indicted Trump, as well as to continue his illusions of voter fraud.

In her delusional conviction, like her predecessors, Bondi seemed to strongly feel that her extreme loyalty and disregard for her duties to the American people would solely satisfy her king; she failed to understand that Trump’s history of reciprocal loyalty was and continues to remain exclusively with his family and no one else. By breaking with tradition and the constitutionally mandated activities of the office of attorney general, Bondi has ensured that historians will not be kind to her, and they will record her legacy as lacking prudence and character and as one of Trump’s many sycophants.

Larry Naritomi, Monterey Park

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To the editor: After reading about the latest firing of a top government official in the circus clown show that is our leadership in Washington, the words to the song “The Wheels on the Bus” came into my head. Another loyal follower of the great leader becomes the latest scapegoat, thrown under the bus as so many before. Not to worry, there are plenty more of these sanctimonious, genuflecting underachievers willing to deflect the public view from the incompetence of POTUS.

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Robert Buford, Riverside

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To the editor: It looks to me like Bondi mishandled many things, but could it be that the retributive cases against the president’s enemies were weak and unworthy of our time and money?

Scott W. Hamre, Cherry Valley