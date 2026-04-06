Letters to the Editor: Trump is ill-informed on plenty, but he knows construction better than most

To the editor: Maybe a real estate mogul is indeed misplaced in the White House, but linking a renovation project to the weakening of democracy is, to put it gently, farfetched ( “Given everything in the news, why care about the White House demolition?,” April 2).

The war started by the Nobel Peace Prize aspirant has successfully pushed gas prices above $4 on average nationwide , so clearly there’s plenty to criticize in President Trump’s actions. But when it comes to construction, I’m afraid the man in charge of the White House knows more than a lot of us.

What about the ownership of the finished product? Of course, it belongs to no particular occupant. Perhaps the days of entertainment at the White House on the lawn, under a tent or in a shed, should have ended long ago.

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Mathilde Diaz, Long Island City, N.Y.