Letters to the Editor: Democrats should learn from Lincoln in crafting their policies and rhetoric

Federal officers used tear gas during a raid in Camarillo last summer. ICE activity has emerged as a key issue heading into this year’s midterms.

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To the editor: Contributing writer Matt Lewis’ sentiment is of critical importance ( “What can Democrats stand for when there’s no Trump to stand against?,” April 3). In the next elections, Democrats will need a platform that truly sticks with voters. It is not enough for them to focus on their superiority to President Trump. It wasn’t enough in 2024.

Democrats don’t just need a candidate for president. They need a statement that will hold this nation together. Words matter.

I suggest that we consider turning to the words spoken by Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address . Although Lincoln was the leader of the Union, he was speaking to Southerners as well as to Northerners.

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Lincoln’s words paid tribute to all the brave men who had fought and died at Gettysburg, men on both sides. He then aimed his words to the living, regarding the unfinished work that remained to be carried out in the future. He stated that the nation’s founders had dedicated the country to the proposition that all men are created equal.

He ended by stating “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.”

All the people. The rich and the poor. Men and women. The young and the old. People of color and white people. Christians and non-Christians. Democrats, Republicans and independents.

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After all, we are the United States, right? Every policy the Democrats propose should be built around that premise.

Steve Wood, Ventura

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To the editor: Lewis wants to urge Democrats to not lose touch with voters, but he seems to be just as out of touch.

What I want is changes in our norms, standards and Constitution to ensure a president like Donald Trump can’t get elected in the future. This means amending the Constitution to overturn Citizens United, restoring reproductive freedom, preempting the so-called unitary executive theory and throwing out “history and tradition” as valid constitutional arguments. It means passing laws that could give teeth to the emoluments clause and requiring detailed financial disclosures from candidates (also with teeth). It means banning stock trading by elected officials, Cabinet secretaries and other administrators (excepting index funds), and tougher conflict-of-interest laws.

That could bring out voters of both parties.

Miguel Muñoz, Los Angeles