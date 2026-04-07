Letters to the Editor: We’re at real war, yet Hegseth’s busy fighting his ‘war on woke’

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To the editor: Over the past year, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired or forced into retirement more than a dozen senior admirals and generals. The latest is the chief of staff of the Army ( “Hegseth asks Army’s top uniformed officer to step down while U.S. wages war against Iran,” April 2). And Hegseth has also removed officers (primarily women and people of color) from lists for promotion to general and admiral.

As far as we know, in no case has there been any allegation of misconduct or incompetence on the part of any of these officers. In every case, the actions point to Hegseth’s visceral hatred of “woke” and diversity, equity and inclusion in the military. The consequences of this are catastrophic for America.

The integrity of the military and its oath to the Constitution are the gold standard and have earned the trust of Americans for 250 years. Hegseth’s prosecution of a culture war on this professionalism will erode the apolitical nature of the military.

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We are in the middle of a real war and Hegseth is fighting a war on woke. Americans owe it to the men and women of the armed forces to put a stop to this.

Peter Huisking, Pasadena

The writer is a retired colonel for the U.S. Army.