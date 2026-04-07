Letters to the Editor: L.A. needs to approach homelessness with both compassion and accountability

Jonathan Torres, left, and Jen Stoltzfus prepare breakfast outside their tent in Chinatown. Torres said he was kicked out of a motel run by Mayor Karen Bass’ Inside Safe program last year.

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To the editor: The recent report about roughly 40% of participants in the city’s homelessness program returning to the streets raises serious concerns about the effectiveness and accountability of Los Angeles’ $300-million housing initiative ( “Under L.A. mayor’s $300-million homeless program, 40% have returned to the street,” April 5). While the intention behind these programs is commendable, the results suggest that something fundamental is not working.

Taxpayers have invested heavily in solutions that were promised to reduce homelessness, yet many residents are witnessing the opposite. Encampments persist and in some neighborhoods, they are growing. At the same time, low- and middle-income Angelenos — especially working families — are struggling to keep up with rising rents, often without meaningful assistance. This creates a sense of imbalance that is difficult to ignore.

Providing housing without adequate long-term support services may be part of the problem. Stable housing is not just about a roof — it requires mental health care, addiction treatment, job training and consistent follow-up. Without these, individuals are at high risk of falling back into homelessness, which appears to be happening at an alarming rate.

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Equally important is fairness. Many residents who work, pay taxes and follow the rules feel overlooked. They do not qualify for subsidies yet are increasingly burdened by the high cost of living. When policies appear to prioritize free housing for some while others struggle to afford rent, public trust erodes.

Los Angeles needs a more balanced and transparent approach — one that measures outcomes rigorously, prioritizes long-term stability over short-term placement and considers the needs of all residents. Compassion must be paired with accountability. Otherwise, we risk spending more while solving less.

Hua Gu, Calabasas