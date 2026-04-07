Letters to the Editor: It’s past time for RFK Jr. to implement his plan to ‘fix the plastics pollution crisis’

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To the editor: Thanks to staff writer Susanne Rust for bringing readers’ attention to our plastics pollution epidemic and its impact on our planet ( “Microplastics are everywhere — even in the labs studying them. That’s a problem for research,” April 5).

In Rust’s latest article, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is quoted as saying, “We cannot regulate what we don’t understand.” This is absolute insanity given the urgency of this issue. It also directly contradicts his September 2023 post on X with his own 10-point plan “to fix the plastics pollution crisis,” which included banning fracking and limiting construction and expansion of plastic production facilities.

How much longer will we have to wait for action when we already know about the awful and pervasive impacts of plastics pollution on our world, including “Cancer Alley” on our southern border, plastic production’s dramatic impact on global warming and climate change, and the trillions of pieces of plastic today polluting our oceans? Tragically, it’s very hard to be sanguine about the response of the Trump administration when it’s in the deep pockets of the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries, which see their future growth reliant on continuing to flood the world with more plastics.

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Is it too much to possibly hope that Secretary Kennedy’s “Make American Healthy Again” supporters can convince him to begin implementing his own 10-point plan necessary to take down those Goliath-sized industries?

Bruce Saltzer, Glendale

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To the editor: Wouldn’t it be ironic if the invention of plastics, which made such a great contribution to our society, proved to be our downfall because of the ubiquity and possible adverse consequences of microplastics contamination of virtually every living being?

There unfortunately is precedence for such a phenomenon. The Roman Empire vastly improved its society’s standard of living through the development of piped water supply systems. Regretfully, they used lead pipes, which some scholars feel helped lead to the decline and fall of Rome.

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Sheldon H. Kardener, Santa Monica