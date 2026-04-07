Letters to the Editor: The World Bank finally got it right. State investment is needed for innovation

To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy’s critique of industrial policy belongs to a bygone era ( “Why the World Bank reversed its entire worldview,” April 2). The World Bank has finally come to terms with reality: Strategic state investment is a necessary tool for modern development. From China’s dominance in electric vehicles and green energy to our own NASA-born breakthroughs, history shows that “kicking the tires” of innovation requires public incentives to reduce private risk.

A market driven solely by the “quick buck” will never prioritize the 20-year infrastructure or energy projects we need to compete globally. A pure free market is fine for low-risk gamblers, but it is a recipe for national stagnation. We have already tried it De Rugy’s way; look where it has gotten us.

John Arcos, Long Beach