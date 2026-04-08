Letters to the Editor: One article gives officials a road map to improving mass transit to LAX

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To the editor: What a fantastic article on the public transit experience getting to LAX ( “I took the dare and rode mass transit to LAX. It took 3 hours but was not all bad,” April 6). The author accurately documented the experience and defined the pros (affordability) and cons (it takes way too much time).

This should be read by those in public transit and LA28 with open arms. They should pat themselves on the back for the good and accept the faults that were found and put together a plan to fix them. They should repeat the experiment from different locations and at different times. They should reverse-test going from LAX to many locations, including hotels, amusement parks, Olympic venues and various homes. Then rinse and repeat with a plan to generate a thorough report with recommended fixes.

They should also create a robust app that would be clear and concise using existing map apps, cab and bus apps, etc. Yes, these fixes would come at a cost, but after I and others purchase our allotment of high-cost available tickets for the Olympics, cash should not be an issue.

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And when the Olympics are over? We would have a much-improved public transit system.

Scott Berrum, Hermosa Beach

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To the editor: Thank you for profiling mass transit options to and from LAX. With the long-distance traveler in mind, I would make the following suggestions to the city:

1. Reinstate FlyAway service to and from key destinations, such as the Norwalk or Fullerton Metrolink station, that are not easily connected to the Union Station or Van Nuys FlyAway depots.

2. Establish car rental facilities within walking distance of key transit nodes with extended hours, and keep them open on Sundays.

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3. And, yes, repair the bathrooms and elevators and clean up the joint.

Let’s ask Mayor Karen Bass if she would use mass transit to LAX or her private car service that insulates her from what she wants the rest of us to use.

Jim Kennedy, Smyrna, Tenn.

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To the editor: I was sorry the writer of the article had such a difficult time getting to LAX. I am a 74-year-old woman who not only takes Metrolink to LAX from San Bernardino, but looks forward to it. I have a friend drop me at the station and the second I get there, I feel myself relax as my vacation has begun. And yes, I haul my own luggage and a backpack. Paying for or even finding another way to get there from the Inland Empire is a nonstarter.

Cathy Colt, Beaumont