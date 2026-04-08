Letters to the Editor: As Pope Leo calls for peace, Trump threatens destruction

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd after delivering the Urbi et Orbi blessing from the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica at the end of his inaugural Easter Mass on Sunday.

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To the editor: Such conflicting visions featured on the front page of the Los Angeles Times on Monday regarding Pope Leo XIV on peace versus President Trump’s threat ( “Pope Leo issues antiwar message in his first Easter Mass,” “After daring rescue inside Iran, bellowing threats from Trump,” April 5).

As Leo blessed the world at Easter Mass with his prayer — “Let those who have weapons lay them down!” — Trump issued his threat of destruction, blaspheming Allah. Meanwhile, the pope prayed, “Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue!”

It is tragic that Trump’s strategy is to win by force, ignoring the viability of dialogue. His threats do not pave the way to peace; he knows only brutal force and killing the perceived enemy. He paves the way to war crimes and deaths of innocent victims.

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This is an abuse of power. Absent the skills of dialogue and limited to winning by weapons, Trump fails to promote peace as he wields the weapons of war.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Pope Leo’s call, urging those who have weapons to lay them down and those who have the power to unleash wars to choose peace, is an incredibly naive and ineffectual plea that can only serve to satisfy the church’s need to appear relevant to the world.

Rather, the pope should be entreating the world’s followers of his religion to stop endorsing the authoritarian leaders who have these weapons and the power of which he speaks. In the U.S., the majority of Catholic voters cast ballots for Trump in 2024. Had they not voted for him, he likely would not now be in power.

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Jim Randall, San Dimas