Letters to the Editor: When competent women are pushed out of jobs, we all suffer

To the editor: Columnist Anita Chabria’s words filled my heart with sorrow for all the irreversible harm that President Trump has caused to the careers of truly accomplished professionals ( “Bondi and Noem were incompetent. But that’s not the only reason they’re gone,” April 5). Some of the women fired under the Trump administration were experts who were working on medical research, environmental concerns and so much more.

These people who were making our lives better were fired not because they were incompetent, but perhaps — at least in part — because of their gender and/or the color of their skin.

Our world has many challenging problems and we need the most talented people available working on them. Sadly, the incompetency of our leadership is throwing away that talent. Once lost, it is almost impossible to recover and our country will suffer for it.

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Phil Beauchamp, Chino Hills