Letters to the Editor: A photo of Trump speaking about Iran tells us all we need to know

President Trump gives a prime-time address from the White House on April 1 to update the nation on the war in Iran.

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To the editor: Sometimes a picture is worth far more than a thousand words. The photo accompanying contributing writer Jon Duffy’s opinion piece speaks — no, shouts — thousands and thousands of words ( “Trump isn’t ready to accept his strategic failures in Iran,” April 7).

It shows President Trump speaking about his war on Iran. Has any American president ever publicly looked like this? What words are there to describe it? Angry, retributive, out of control, hateful, self-absorbed, belligerent, vindictive.

The problem is, he looks like this much of the time any time he gives a speech. What volumes does this say about him? More importantly, what entire lethal libraries does it say about us?

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Tim Vivian, Bakersfield

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To the editor: It seems to me that a high school geography student could look at a map of the Persian Gulf and plainly see that the most strategic area in the region is the Strait of Hormuz. So why didn’t the U.S. military deploy its assets there in the first days of the conflict instead of spending billions on bombs blowing up central Iran? As Duffy writes, “Destruction is not the same as control.”

World War II was won because the U.S. left the strategy up to the the military leaders, not the political hawks.

Robert Dalton, Beaumont