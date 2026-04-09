Letters to the Editor: The shuttering of the CIA Factbook is just another assault on our intellect

To the editor: I read this article with great sadness ( “Eulogy for the CIA Factbook: The free standard for world facts, long an educational staple, is gone,” April 6). Another intellectual staple is gone.

Every day, we read about the changes to, or the dismantling of, programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Education, about attacks on our law firms, our media and our universities. We are enduring the expense of tariffs and the uncertainty of an unexpected war.

In my view, I see this administration, systematically and what seems intentionally, making us unhealthy, unwealthy, unwise and unsafe.

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I’m afraid that the defunding of the CIA World Factbook won’t be the last assault on our intellect or on our ability to educate the world. And for what reason?

Barbara Shaw, Beverly Hills