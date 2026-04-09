Letters to the Editor: After threatening a ‘whole civilization,’ Trump should be removed from office

A first responder leaves the site of a strike that, according to a security official at the scene, destroyed half of the Khorasaniha Synagogue and nearby residential buildings in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday.

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To the editor: President Trump’s threat to wipe out a “whole civilization” is one of the most frightening and sickening comments I’ve ever heard or read from a world leader ( “Trump warns a ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ if a deal with Iran isn’t reached,” April 7).

There are many things that Trump has said or done that could be grounds for removing him from office, but surely this one is the most egregious.

Whether he meant that he would use nuclear weapons or not is irrelevant. The result would be the same.

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On Sept. 8, 1957, the great Buddhist leader Josei Toda made a historic declaration calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons. His words on those who would use nuclear weapons were striking and unambiguous. He declared that anyone who ventures to use nuclear weapons, “irrespective of their nationality or whether their country is victorious or defeated, should be sentenced to death without exception” — because “we, the citizens of the world, have an inviolable right to live.” Anyone who jeopardizes that right, he said, is “a devil incarnate, a fiend, a monster.”

War is humankind’s most diabolical impulse writ large. The people who suffer the most are ordinary people. Not military leaders or politicians, but ordinary people.

As Toda said, with his penetrating insight, all people have an inviolable right to live.

Trump threatened that right for a “whole civilization” and, for that, should be removed from office.

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David Tempest, Mar Vista

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To the editor: President Trump is quoted as stating, “You know what’s a war crime? … Allowing a sick country with demented leadership [to] have a nuclear weapon.” Was he referencing the United States or Iran?

Louise Schumann, Redlands