Letters to the Editor: We have a housing crisis. It’s time to tax long-vacant homes

To the editor: I applaud San Diego for wanting to tax homes that sit empty for long periods during a housing crisis ( “Owners keep thousands of San Diego homes vacant despite high rents. They could soon be taxed,” April 8). As a Santa Monica resident, it pains me that a Sunset Park home on a corner lot has been empty for the past 12 years since the owner died. It could have been cleaned up and rented immediately for more than $3,000 per month, generating well over $400,000 in revenue by now. Instead, it sits empty.

Over the years, homeless individuals have broken in and attempted to live on the property, generating several police calls. Taxpayers end up paying more to deal with properties the owners refuse to maintain.

I can see the problem some have with taxation that starts too soon, or that doesn’t account for remodeling, so make it reasonable. Any property sitting empty for more than a year should easily qualify. Letting a perfectly good house sit empty for 12 years during a housing shortage is just plain nuts. Tax them all to force the issue.

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Paul Scott, Santa Monica