Letters to the Editor: The same Native languages that saved American lives were once at risk

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To the editor: Hidden in the chaos of the current news cycle, I was struck by the irony of the two articles on the same page. One was about the U.S. Department of Agriculture using “DEI” as justification for killing farm grants for tribes in Montana and the other detailed a new historical marker in Texas honoring Choctaw code talkers ( “Tribes in Montana lose millions after USDA kills farm grants, citing ‘DEI,’” April 5; “Descendants of Choctaw code talkers gather in Fort Worth for historical marker unveiling,” April 3).

Diversity, equity and inclusion has become the target of the far right and the termination of these much-needed grants is a slap in the face to Native tribes specifically, and to all people of color generally.

Texas, meanwhile, is honoring our military’s use of code based on Native languages. That code was unbreakable in World Wars I and II and contributed to saving many lives in combat.

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These are the same Native languages that the American Indian boarding schools tried to eliminate. Truly ironic.

Harold Printup, Mar Vista