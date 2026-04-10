Letters to the Editor: Air pollution near the Salton Sea doesn’t get enough attention

A welcome sign stands at the entrance to Desert Shores next to the shrinking Salton Sea in the Imperial Valley.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: I want to thank the Los Angeles Times for publishing the article that details how the health of residents who live near the Salton Sea is being harmed by the toxic dust that is being thrown up into the air as the lake dries ( “For water and mining policy near Salton Sea, keep in mind local children’s health,” April 3). Recent studies have specifically shown that toxic dust from the receding Salton Sea shoreline is significantly increasing instances of asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

The Salton Sea is being forgotten in the Colorado River water negotiations. It should be factored in because it is creating an environmental disaster that is negatively impacting the air quality in the Imperial and Coachella valleys and the health of their residents.

I would like to see a Salton Sea public workshop specifically addressing the status of the Colorado River negotiations, Lithium Valley, health and economic impacts in the Imperial and Coachella valleys, and the Sea of Cortez importation revival.

Advertisement

Chuck Parker, Palm Desert