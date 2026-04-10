Letters to the Editor: Anyone with political aspirations should be fighting to stop Trump

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To the editor: Why are we, as a country, allowing the United States to become the laughingstock of the world ( “We’re stuck with an unchecked mad king until January,” April 9)? Everyone knows President Trump is out of control, and yet Congress and the Supreme Court sit back and watch as we circle the drain.

Anyone with political aspirations should be standing together to rid the White House of this corrupt individual. We all know about the many charges of which he’s been convicted .

Let us never forget that the Jeffrey Epstein investigation is being overshadowed by the insanity that we are experiencing right now.

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Joan Andersen, Apple Valley

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To the editor: That our president apparently did not confirm that Lebanon was not to be part of the administration’s temporary ceasefire proposal is yet another example of why he is unfit as the commander in chief of America’s armed forces.

Paul Horgan, Huntington Beach