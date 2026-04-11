Letters to the Editor: Melania Trump deserves credit for calling for hearings with Epstein’s victims

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To the editor: When asked Thursday if he knew what the first lady was going to say, President Trump replied that he didn’t “know anything about” it. One thing is certain: Now he knows.

Melania Trump’s call for congressional hearings featuring the victims of Jeffrey Epstein represents a stark reversal from prior indications given by the White House and the Justice Department that the case is closed ( “Melania Trump delivers statement at White House denying ties to Epstein and knowledge of his crimes,” April 9). If House Republicans follow through and convene the hearings the first lady is urging, then they will be stepping into territory the administration itself has been eager to avoid.

One can only wonder how Melania and the president’s contradiction will play out, especially behind closed doors. But that is ultimately beside the point.

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What truly matters is this: If such hearings do occur, the focus must remain where it belongs — giving a voice to Epstein’s victims and ensuring their testimony is fully heard.

For that, Melania Trump deserves credit for speaking out so courageously. If only her husband was as clear-headed.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach

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To the editor: On Thursday, First Lady Melania Trump made a rare public appearance and a statement about herself and her relationship with the abhorrent, disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She said she had no relationship whatsoever with Epstein and made an evocative plea that such accusations “must stop.”

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We, of course, do not know and will likely never know the truth and facts about her relationship with Epstein, but that’s not the point. To me, the important and relevant point is that the first lady, during a month-long news cycle that understandably has been focused on the Iran war and void of Epstein news, has single-handedly resurrected interest in and attention to the Epstein scandal. Perhaps, some may say that with a wife like her, who needs enemies? Her press conference on Thursday revived and amped up interest in a news story that her husband seemingly desperately wants to go away and never return.

Ken Derow, Swarthmore, Pa.