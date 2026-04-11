Letters to the Editor: When it comes to removing Trump from office, don’t get your hopes up

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) attend an event marking the installation of a plaque commemorating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

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To the editor: There seems to be only two ways of removing a president from office: impeachment and the 25th Amendment ( “Democrats grow bolder on talk about removing Trump from office after his Iran threats,” April 9). Neither is viable in today’s America.

If a president is successfully impeached in the House of Representatives (extremely unlikely), the case is heard in a Senate trial. The only way a president is removed from office is if a majority of senators vote “guilty.” In a Republican-controlled Senate, does anybody believe this is possible?

As for the 25th Amendment, it requires the vice president and the Cabinet to deem the president unfit for his job. President Trump’s Cabinet members may be inept and unqualified, but above all they are loyal. This Cabinet will never come to a conclusion of “no longer able to perform the job.”

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The only real possibility for Trump to be ousted from the Oval Office would be a Democratic takeover of both houses of Congress, and even then it would be an uphill climb.

Richard Shafarman, Santa Clarita