Letters to the Editor: A necessary reminder that fear doesn’t have to be our response to new species

To the editor: How nice to see a front-page story announcing new neighbors of another species and guiding us toward appropriate wonder and respect as we welcome them ( “Large spiders the size of your palm are popping up across the U.S. Here’s why you shouldn’t be afraid,” April 9).

Media both reflects and guides our attitudes. When a platform as influential as the Los Angeles Times provides such a prominent reminder that fear and killing need not be our response to unfamiliar animals, it helps make the world a better place for all.

Karen Dawn, Santa Barbara

This writer is the founder and director of animal advocacy nonprofit DawnWatch.