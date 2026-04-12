Voices
Letters to the Editor: A necessary reminder that fear doesn’t have to be our response to new species
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To the editor: How nice to see a front-page story announcing new neighbors of another species and guiding us toward appropriate wonder and respect as we welcome them (“Large spiders the size of your palm are popping up across the U.S. Here’s why you shouldn’t be afraid,” April 9).
Media both reflects and guides our attitudes. When a platform as influential as the Los Angeles Times provides such a prominent reminder that fear and killing need not be our response to unfamiliar animals, it helps make the world a better place for all.
Karen Dawn, Santa Barbara
This writer is the founder and director of animal advocacy nonprofit DawnWatch.