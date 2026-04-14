Letters to the Editor: Americans aren’t suddenly tuning out of politics. We’ve always been this way

Oil tankers backed up in the Strait of Hormuz. The war in Iran is only one of many ongoing news stories amid President Trump’s second term.

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To the editor: The American people are “tuning out”? With all due respect to contributing writer Matt K. Lewis, that has always been the case with the lion’s share of our citizens ( “Fed up with Trump’s chaos? Then his strategy is working,” April 10). Apathy and indifference are in our DNA. Ask your everyday person on the street the following series of questions:

1. What are Articles I, II and III of the U.S. Constitution?

2. Can you name the last five presidents of our country?

3. Who is President Trump’s current secretary of State?

Let us be honest: The majority of Americans would not know.

Therein lies the problem. Trump, in a rare occurrence in his public life, once told the truth. In 2016, after early successes in the GOP presidential primaries, he stated about his MAGA base, “I love the poorly educated.” Indeed, like any accomplished carnival barker, he has a keen understanding of the masses.

The problem is not the reprobate in the Oval Office, it is the toxic level of ignorance in our society.

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Bob Teigan, Santa Susana