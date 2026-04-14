Letters to the Editor: The belief that church and state are separate currently is a myth

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To the editor: I agree with everything that LZ Granderson writes in his recent column except for his closing words: “We all should want the wall between church and state to stay right where it is” ( “Faith lessons don’t belong in public schools, and Christians know that,” April 10).

The belief that church and state are currently separated is a myth, as demonstrated by the following:

“In God We Trust” on all our currency and on many of our government buildings and courthouses. “One nation, under God” in the Pledge of Allegiance. “Endowed by their Creator” in the Declaration of Independence. “So help me God” at the end of the oath taken by government officials and members of the armed forces (although it can be omitted). “So help me God” at the end of the oath taken in courts and testifying before Congress (it can be omitted). Daily religious prayers before the start of business in the U.S. houses of Congress and many state governments. Clear preference of the Supreme Court to give more weight to “religious rights” over human rights.



Phil Rutherford, West Hills

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To the editor: Granderson points out that the Bible has been used to serve a “less-than-holy agenda,” citing that King Henry VIII justified having his wife beheaded under the cloak of Christianity. While Granderson looked back more than 500 years to cite a case of a “Christian” beheading, a quick search of the darker parts of the web would find many such gruesome acts committed in the name of religion much more recently.

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Tom Garnett, Scotts Hill, N.C.

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To the editor: I 100% agree with Granderson. However, if religion should ever be required in public schools, then all religions from the past to the present from all over the world should be taught as a social studies class, presented without prejudice to believers and nonbelievers.

Imagine the field trips and guest speakers. Imagine tearing down the veils of distrust as we learn about others. Imagine the world a better place.

Betty Dunbar, Hermosa Beach

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To the editor: Some in Texas want to incorporate a particular religion in U.S. schools, and their stance apparently relies on the argument that the nation was founded on a Christian worldview ( “Bible stories would be part of a new Texas public schools reading list drawing attention,” April 10). The problem with this argument is that it lacks much evidence to support it.

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Thomas Jefferson said that “Christianity neither is, nor ever was, a part of the common law.” James Madison wrote , “Religion and government will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together.” The list goes on.

Steve Ivanovics, Riverside