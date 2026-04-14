Letters to the Editor: The irony in the response to Eric Swalwell sexual assault allegations

To the editor: The allegations against Rep. Eric Swalwell, however plausible, have already had a major effect on his career, his life and the upcoming gubernatorial election ( “Swalwell suspends campaign for governor amid allegations of sexual assault, nude photos,” April 12). Swalwell has not been charged or convicted of a crime. Meanwhile, Ghislaine Maxwell and, allegedly , her puppy frolic at her resort-style prison, the Justice Department and Republican members of Congress fail to make justice available to the Jeffrey Epstein survivors; the same Justice Department appears adamant that no one will be held accountable for the killings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti; and the White House pardon sale continues unabated.

Worst of all, Donald Trump remains in office as president of our country. Those who survive Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s efforts to bring deadly infectious diseases roaring back will face a daunting task when (if) sanity is restored.

Elliott Rothman, Santa Monica

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To the editor: I’m angry and disgusted with the news about Swalwell. The allegations sound right out of the playbooks of other powerful men who’ve used their positions to abuse women.

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How can this be? Swalwell says he is neither “perfect” nor is he a “saint.” Who cares? I care that people put their trust in him to be honest with us and do what was promised. My $10 donation to ActBlue may not be huge, but I expect something for my money: honesty, dedication and leadership to help America work for the good of all the people. Other retired people, labor unions and educators also care deeply, and are trying to contribute to the future good of America.

And if the accusations are true, I feel defrauded. ActBlue, I want my money back.

I’m not interested in electing someone who won’t keep his hands in his pockets and his pants zipped when he is representing us and we are paying the tab.

Cheryl Younger, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Innocent until proven guilty? I’m amazed and a little confused by how fast the wheels of justice can actually turn. In only a couple of days after allegations of sexual misconduct were directed toward Rep. Swalwell, it appears that not only is his bid for governor of California has been upended, but his current job, political future and even his marriage may be in jeopardy.

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The due process that is granted to all U.S. citizens who are accused of violating the law has been replaced with calls by, among others, his own party requesting his immediate withdrawal from the governor race and resignation from Congress. The confusing part is, where is all that speed, focus and resolve by the political system when it comes to the investigation into the trafficking and sexual abuse of hundreds of women and girls by the men associated with Epstein?

Blaine Ziolkowski, Thousand Oaks

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To the editor: My advice to Swalwell is to drop out of the California governor’s race and run as a Republican for president.

Bonnie Kilmer, Seal Beach

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To the editor: Since Swalwell vows to fight the sexual assault allegations against him “with everything that I have,” how about a video of him taking an independent polygraph examination?

Paul Kamenar, Chevy Chase, Md.

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To the editor: In 2018, multiple women were making sexual misconduct allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Swalwell said these women accusing Kavanaugh “deserve to be heard [and] for their allegations to be investigated.” When the shoe is on the other foot, Swalwell’s attorney sends out cease-and-desist letters to at least two of the accusers. What a difference a day makes.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

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To the editor: At the Republican state convention, delegates were reportedly overjoyed at Swalwell potentially leaving the governor’s race ( “California Republicans rejoice over Swalwell scandal, but split on best GOP candidate for governor,” April 12). Do they seriously think his supporters will turn to Chad Bianco or Steve Hilton? Far more likely, Tom Steyer, Katie Porter or Xavier Becerra will benefit. Without Swalwell in the race, the chances of an all-Republican outcome vanish and the top Democrat will be swept into the governor’s mansion again.

John Gallogly, Los Angeles