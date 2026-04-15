Letters to the Editor: Readers share their ‘buddy systems’ for living alone safely

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To the editor: After my husband of 36 years died six months ago, I found myself living alone for the first time in my life ( “Why the 38 million Americans who live alone need a ‘buddy system,’” April 11). My adult daughter in Colorado started sending me her Wordle results daily. We’d played occasionally in the past, but not regularly. Soon, we were playing every day.

Without an outright declaration, I knew this was her subtle way of checking on me. It became our daily ritual — proof of life, delivered cheerfully in green and yellow squares. A simple and elegant solution that requires no long-distance heart monitor.

Pat Conwell, La Mesa

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To the editor: I moved into my condo five years ago. My closest neighbor and I became friends right away, even though she is 10 years younger (she’s in her 70s, I’m in my 80s).

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Every morning, we text each other “good morning.” It’s important also that we have a key to each other’s condo. It makes us and our families feel more secure.

Catherine Campbell, Santa Monica

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To the editor: I agree with guest contributor Rebecca Edmisten about a daily check-in.

My dear Great Aunt “Babe” lived well before cellphones. She had an arrangement with a lovely lady across the lane: If one didn’t see the other’s front curtains open by 9 a.m., they would check on each other. Very reassuring and neighborly!

Marty Motia, La Cañada Flintridge

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To the editor: The op-ed about the 38 million Americans living alone and needing a buddy check-in system resonated with me. Like the author, I live alone and am very social, but there is no one I talk to every day and I also worried about something happening and no one finding me for days.

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My solution was a free app called Snug. I need to check in every day by a time I determined. If I don’t, it calls to remind me. If I don’t respond, it calls my list of friends who live nearby and have keys to my house. It’s given me comfort in knowing that someone will know something has happened and check on me. And a few times I did forget to check in, and it worked!

Debbie Byrne, Laguna Woods

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To the editor: Being a member of said group, I couldn’t agree more with the need for a buddy system. But very importantly, we also need a buddy who has all our information and will check in on Social Security, our bank, retirement plan, end-of-life plans, etc. There are many matters requiring attention as soon as the other foot is also in the grave. I’d appreciate Edmisten’s advice on this topic too.

Lisa Edmondson, Los Angeles