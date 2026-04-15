Letters to the Editor: Officials need to strike an ironclad deal to keep the Olympics from bankrupting L.A.

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To the editor: Apparently, the city of Los Angeles still lacks an ironclad agreement with enforceable protections preventing the city from being liable for potentially hundreds of millions of dollars if the L.A. 2028 Olympics don’t break even ( “L.A. officials raise alarms over crippling Olympic costs: ‘Bankruptcy cannot be the legacy,’” April 9).

Why do we continue to elect inept municipal leaders who lack the backbone and skills needed to prevent us from being responsible for the shortfall? We don’t want a boondoggle spectacle that leaves our city bankrupt.

It’s time for hardball tactics and an ultimatum for Casey Wasserman and LA28 (and including the federal government): Los Angeles will not provide adjunct support services like policing, transportation and trash pickup unless we are guaranteed full reimbursement for services rendered.

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Get this deal done immediately or formally withdraw our support for the Games.

David Griffin, Westwood

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To the editor: As I read the excellent reports about LA28’s extraordinary ticket prices, I immediately wondered if this is a desperate effort to make up for the budget deficit. The latest story on the subject essentially explains that.

As a former newspaper reporter who covered the ’84 Games and whose mother was a French-speaking volunteer for the Los Angeles Olympic Organizing Committee, I feel for those who will miss the experience because they cannot afford it.

Craig Reem, Santa Ana