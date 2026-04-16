Letters to the Editor: The reforms didn’t work. Bring ‘playful silliness’ back to kids’ TV

Sid Krofft at the Los Angeles premiere of “Pee-wee as Himself” in May 2025. The renowned puppeteer died on Friday.

To the editor: Not long after Sid and Marty Krofft’s triumphantly tacky shows enlivened Saturday mornings, reforms were put into place regarding children’s entertainment ( “Appreciation: Sid Krofft’s subversive and fantastical TV puppet worlds will live on,” April 13). Kidvid couldn’t be just wacky anymore; it had to incorporate “learning” and “values.”

So how come the reforms didn’t work? Decades later, test scores and social etiquette have reached epic lows as we read increasingly of children struggling with depression and anxiety. Maybe it’s time to bring back playful silliness.

Kevin Dawson, Burbank