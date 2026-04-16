Letters to the Editor: Students with all kinds of disabilities can excel if given the chance

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Thank you for printing the excellent op-ed by guest contributor Sherri Helvie advocating for students with disabilities ( “Jokes about Newsom’s dyslexia reveal harmful, persistent myth,” April 14).

I learned I had a disability at age 39 while attending my last class to earn my teaching credential. I was unable to read in the sixth grade, but I got a one-on-one reading teacher for almost two years. I never forgot the teachers who believed in me. Helvie is exactly right to advocate for students with all sorts of learning issues who can still learn at very high levels if given a chance.

It is wrong for any adult to mock anyone with learning disabilities and to make excuses instead of finding solutions for students who want to learn all they can. Public schools need to have all the resources of private schools to provide excellent instruction for the 15% of students who may have learning disabilities.

Advertisement

David Dillard, Los Angeles