Letters to the Editor: California Democrats are heading toward a repeat of the 2024 election

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To the editor: The Democrats are doing the same thing they did in the 2024 election ( “Chaos is the leader in California’s hot mess of a governor’s race,” April 14). They failed to talk enough about the issues that interest the working-class voters, instead making it about President Trump and losing the election.

Now, once again, they are trying to disgrace and bring each other down instead of talking about the economic issues that voters are concerned about.

If the Democrats are not careful and politically smart and start addressing the day-to-day issues of the voters, we may end up with a Republican governor in this blue state.

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Vicki Rupasinghe, Ojai

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To the editor: While billionaire Tom Steyer is glossy, when the electorate digs deeper to see his prior investments in private prisons , that’ll end his chances. Matt Mahan has too much tech money behind him. Katie Porter has some nasty press about her demeanor and will be staying in Congress. The two MAGAs may have money behind them, but Californians will vote blue. Xavier Becerra has all the buzz on social media platforms like Threads. He’ll soon take the lead in the pack.

Wendy Winter, Los Angeles

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To the editor: For several reasons, it’s time California elected a woman as governor. Betty Yee is the best choice. I talked with her a few years ago at a meeting in Santa Barbara. Her intelligence and knowledge of state fiscal policy were impressive. With the current churning of candidates in the race for governor, Yee should rise to the top.

John Devereaux, Santa Barbara