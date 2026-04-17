Letters to the Editor: After accusing Iran of extortion, Trump needs to look in the mirror

Oil tankers and cargo ships line up in the Strait of Hormuz in March 2026, as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates.

To the editor: President Trump, speaking about Iran: “We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world because that’s what they’re doing” ( “Trump says U.S. military has blockaded Iranian ports to pressure Tehran,” April 13).

Trump either won’t admit to or recognize the blatant hypocrisy of his statement. Since at least the beginning of his second term, Trump has been blackmailing and extorting the world, both allies and adversaries, through his tariffs and other policies, to an extent never before seen from an American president.

As we’ve witnessed, Trump has one set of morals and ethics for everyone else, and a second standard for himself. Trump’s immorality and “decision-making” has been a disaster for the United States and the world.

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His war with Iran is just the latest example of his incompetence.

Ray McKown, Torrance