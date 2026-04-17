Letters to the Editor: Warner Bros.’ bold storytelling would suffer under David Ellison

To the editor: Guest contributor Nicole Ackermann’s op-ed about Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film “The Bride!” informs yet another reason to deny David Ellison’s purchase of Warner Bros. ( “Hollywood still isn’t ready for women to take risks,” April 15) While that studio may not have been perfect, its breadth of bold storytelling abilities would suffer as greatly, as Ellison’s underwhelming takeover of CBS proves.

David P. Jackson, Van Nuys