Letters to the Editor: There should be an actual tax break for parents helping pay for college

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To the editor: I read the article about parents not getting a tax break for helping pay their child’s student loans, and it honestly seems unfair ( “Is there a tax break for paying a child’s student loans?,” April 12). Many families are already struggling with how expensive college is, so when parents try to help, they should at least get some kind of support.

As the article describes, right now, the only option is using the gift tax rule, but that doesn’t really help much. It just avoids extra taxes instead of actually giving families a real benefit. Student debt doesn’t just affect one person — it affects the whole family.

If nothing changes, more families will keep dealing with financial stress just to afford education. College is supposed to help people succeed, not put them in long-term debt.

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The government should create a real tax break for families helping with student loans so they can get some relief.

Gerardo Reyes, San Jose