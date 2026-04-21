Letters to the Editor: With a lack of supportive housing, homeless people will end up back on the streets

Amanda Ponce sits among her belongings at a homeless encampment near the 5 Freeway in Los Angeles.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

To the editor: Increased accountability for interim housing outcomes is critical, but — as Margot Kushel notes in this article — interim housing cannot succeed in a system without sufficient pathways to affordable and supportive housing, especially for people with chronic and behavioral health needs ( “In L.A. County, many homeless people enter shelters, only to end up back on the streets,” April 14).

Although interim housing has helped Los Angeles reduce unsheltered homelessness and respond to crises, it remains a temporary intervention that cannot resolve homelessness without exits to supportive housing. People exit homelessness only when they can move into affordable housing. For people with complex health needs, evidence summarized by the National Center for Housing + Health shows how Los Angeles and other communities successfully implemented supportive housing to break the homelessness cycle while reducing reliance on costly crisis services.

Emphasizing shelter and transitional housing without corresponding investment in affordable and supportive homes risks increasing returns to homelessness.

Advertisement

We should improve interim housing — but lasting progress depends on sustained investment in affordable and supportive housing that successfully addresses homelessness, rather than merely managing it.

David Howden, Los Angeles

The writer is director of the Corp. for Supportive Housing Los Angeles.

..

To the editor: I appreciate staff writer Andrew Khouri’s piece acknowledging the very real problem of people bouncing out of shelters and other interim housing.

On the individual level, there are, as this article summarizes, many reasons for this. Yet the tenor and focus of the piece seems to blame service providers and the highly vulnerable people they assist. This misses the obvious point: lack of housing options.

Advertisement

Vulnerable individuals, like most of us, need and deserve stability and respite where they live. Service providers know that the time-consuming search for temporary, interim and permanent placement is a nightmare. There is simply not enough.

The problem is basic supply and demand. This is where the “major reset” is needed and has been needed for decades in our communities and across our country.

Julie Rusk, Santa Monica