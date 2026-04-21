Letters to the Editor: South Pasadena’s ‘hipness’ comes at a price for longtime residents

To the editor: The hipness of my old hometown has come with a price: All those new developments have taken the place of basic services residents could once count on ( “South Pasadena is that charming suburb from America’s past that has a little bit for everyone,” April 11). Most of the sponsors for the Little League teams I played on in the ‘60s and early ‘70s are long gone: Balk’s Hardware, Charm Colors, Unruh’s Shoes, Herbert Jewelers. I’m not sure if a head spa, a nonalcoholic bottle shop and $12 biscuits contribute to the community in the same way.

Jim Tranquada, Ventura