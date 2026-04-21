Letters to the Editor: If we’re debunking tax myths, let’s look at trickle-down economics

Cardboard cutouts of Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are seen during the Economic Security Project Action and Community Change Action event in Washington in May 2025.

To the editor: Contributing writer Veronique de Rugy accurately describes in many ways the demonstrably unfair effects of the U.S. tax system that most of us contribute to ( “Debunking five myths of the American tax system,” April 16). However, in her op-ed, she unfortunately reaches some very inaccurate conclusions and seems to adopt the much-maligned “trickle-down” theory. As just one example, she wrongly concludes that corporate taxation is largely borne by the corporation’s workers and customers and, therefore, corporations should not bear their fair share.

In 2025, a married couple with $96,951 in income would be federally taxed at a top rate of 22%. Contrast that to Tesla in 2025, which had $5.7 billion of U.S. income and paid no federal income tax — or to Amazon in 2025, which had operating income of $79.98 billion but paid only $1.2 billion (1.5%) in federal income tax. And President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanently reduced the top federal corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21%, making for a 40% decrease in taxes paid on IRS taxable income.

Reduced corporate tax rates benefit shareholders and corporate officers, not, for the most part, workers and customers. As just one example, in late 2025, Tesla approved a new, heavily contested $1-trillion compensation package for Elon Musk while it paid no federal income tax. And all these corporate tax reductions have occurred while Trump’s sky-high federal deficit reaches unprecedented levels.

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Economist John Kenneth Galbraith famously described and debunked trickle-down economics, where reduced corporate taxes supposedly benefit consumers, this way: “If you feed enough oats to the horse, some will pass through to feed the sparrows.”

Ken Goldman, Beverly Hills

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To the editor: This op-ed is spot on. It’s true: The highest earners pay the majority of our federal income taxes. Pushing successful businesses and people out of the state is not in anyone’s best interest.

I have a friend who moved to Incline Village, Nev., along Lake Tahoe, and paid off his house there in less than four years with the income tax he saved. Nevada has no state income taxes, while California has the highest in the country . Why? Florida also has no state income tax, yet it has a consistently higher-ranking K-12 education system than California. How do they do it?

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Jerry Marcil, Palos Verdes Estates

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To the editor: Regarding myth No. 1: De Rugy highlights that top earners pay a large share of federal income taxes, but overlooks the key distinction between earned income and unearned income like capital gains. Since the 1981 tax changes , lower capital gains rates have incentivized the ultra-wealthy to shift compensation into lightly taxed assets. As a result, their effective tax rates can be far lower than those of high-earning professionals. Public data have shown some of the wealthiest Americans paying only a small percentage in true tax rates.

Yes, the top 10% of income earners pay the majority of income tax. This obscures the 0.1% ultra-wealthy who have $1 annual salaries or none at all ( Elon Musk , Mark Zuckerberg , etc.) but who economically take in fantastic unearned income. The tax payments on capital gains are deferred over decades, now aided by strategies like “buy, borrow, die” and “step-up in cost basis” to never pay tax. It is those just behind the 0.1% who pay; those with high earned income are the ones who fund and support America.

Capitalism primarily delivers dramatically different economic incomes. CEOs earn more than 400 times the average worker, according to one study of incomes in 2021. Conservative myths and stories like “trickle-down economics” magnify that advantage with lower preferential rates or even zero tax. This cannot stand. True conservatives need to re-embrace noblesse oblige: “To whom much is given, much is expected.”

Joe Mulligan, Manhattan Beach

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To the editor: De Rugy disingenuously blames only “the structural growth of Social Security and Medicare” for America’s “fiscal crisis” while failing to mention the growth of the military budget, which Trump wants to increase by nearly 50% in one year, also cutting Social Security and Medicare. At some point one has to ask, “Exactly what is it that our military is protecting?”

Thomas Bliss, Los Angeles