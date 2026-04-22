Letters to the Editor: We’ll never solve our housing crisis without significantly increasing wages

To the editor: Angelenos, rise and applaud the public servants of L.A. County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency ( “Hundreds of affordable housing units funded by new L.A. County agency,” April 15)! For decades, the housing and homelessness crisis has been steadily worsening, but this department is patching up one critical leak in the housing crisis. It’s working toward improving housing stability, quality and affordability.

However, the housing crisis is not just a supply-and-demand issue; incomes must increase considerably in order to keep up with rising costs. In January 2026 , California’s minimum wage increased 40 cents to $16.90 per hour. Building more affordable housing is one piece of solving the housing crisis, but without seeing wages rise significantly, Angelenos will continue to suffer under affordability and homelessness problems.

Daniela Isabel Arreola, Berkeley