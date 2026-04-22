Letters to the Editor: When a few buyers control most medications, all consumers suffer

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To the editor: Guest contributors Jennifer Weiss-Wolf and Suzanne Gilberg are 100% correct and touch upon a problem not just severely hurting women, but the entire population ( “Focus on the real causes of the shortage in hormone treatments,” April 20). Modern economics has proven that any oligopsony can be just as market-manipulative as essential monopolies. With 85% of the medications controlled by just four buyers , it’s no surprise that we get squeezed with shortages and consumers actually pay more.

America sees this with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and hospital group purchasing organizations, as well as in much of our country’s hospital chains and health insurance. Rural America and inner cities are hit especially hard. The hormone patch dilemma is identical to how physicians and physical and occupational therapists have had their reimbursements squeezed as their cost of doing business goes up, and patients are forced into narrow networks and limited hospital choice.

The entire PBM industry is all about kickbacks and market manipulation. The more rent-takers, the more forced manipulation of consumers. The less transparency there is, the less free any market can be. Oligopsony is the antithesis of a free market and directly leads to increased consumer prices.

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The safe harbor allowing kickbacks and market manipulation for PBMs needs to be rescinded, narrow networks outlawed and hospital master charges available for every bill over $20.

Howard C. Mandel, Los Angeles

This writer is president emeritus of the Los Angeles City Health Commission.

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To the editor: PBMs actively encourage the use of generic drugs because they are safe, effective and dramatically more affordable than their brand counterparts, which saves everyone money. This is true in the case of hormone treatments, contrary to the assertions of a recent op-ed.

When concerns arise about the availability of low-cost drugs, the first questions should be about supply. Why are drug manufacturers making fewer generics in the first place? The estradiol patch is just one example of an endemic shortage problem for generic drugs. Over time, systemic supply chain issues have combined with brand drug manufacturers’ using practices to block competition and shrink the pool of affordable options patients rely on.

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PBMs always welcome these lower-cost alternatives because more generics mean more competition, which leads to lower prices and better access for patients.

The way to generate more affordable options is stopping practices by brand drugmakers that block competition, rather than blaming PBMs — the only part of the system working to secure savings and expand access every day.

Amanda Frost, Washington

This writer is vice president of research for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Assn.

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To the editor: Thank you for the eye-opening op-ed on the real causes of the shortage in hormone treatments.

I have been denied refills of the estradiol patch for months now, in spite of using it for years. My pharmacy had not suggested alternatives, so I was back in the hell of hot flashes. Apparently, my twice-weekly estradiol patch is not available because it has a negligible profit margin.

I was saddened to read that the same corporation that sells me my insurance plan also decides which drugs get covered at what price and whether my pharmacy can stock them. I also find it criminal that many women going through the difficulties of menopause cannot access drugs that will make their lives so much easier.

Lorraine Montgomery, Pasadena

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To the editor: The op-ed on the shortage of estradiol patches was of great interest to me, a man with prostate cancer. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the patches were as effective as traditional androgen deprivation therapy but offer several advantages such as lower cost, ease of application and retention of bone density.

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I was curious about the cost, as this is a generic drug that has been in use for decades. The prices I found on GoodRx were shocking, with some more than several hundred dollars a month.

Clearly the system is not working for the consumer. Competition is supposed to lower prices, but the consolation of so many healthcare companies has allowed them to artificially inflate prices. Unfortunately, this comes at a time when the federal government has significantly decreased its role in consumer protection.

Alan Coles, Long Beach