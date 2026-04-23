Letters to the Editor: You don’t have to trek out to the forest to enjoy nature’s beauty

To the editor: I appreciated the article on “forest bathing” ( “People ‘bathe’ in nature to get respite from chaotic news cycle,” April 14). Nature is anything not man-made, and we don’t have to travel to or be in a forest to reap its benefits. Backyards, pocket parks and neighborhood walks give us many opportunities to open our eyes and hearts to the nature and beauty that is always around us, as simple as a breeze, trees, flowers, birds or insects.

Turn off the phone and leave your earbuds and worries behind, even if just for a little while.

Susan Levinson, Los Angeles