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Letters to the Editor: In a city of massive rental turnover, furniture waste makes no sense

A woman stands next to a bicycle while looking at a piece of abandoned furniture.
Sabine Phillips looks over abandoned furniture and debris found on the sidewalks of her neighborhood.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
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To the editor: It amazes me how people can see furniture and household goods abandoned on a sidewalk and think, “This is a threat to me” (“She’s a Hollywood housekeeper with a side job: cleaning the trashed streets of her own neighborhood,” April 18). It astounds me how people’s first reaction is to find a way to trash and destroy functional household objects rather than find a way to get them in the hands of the impoverished. How are we at the point as a society where it makes perfect sense that someone would spend tens of thousands of dollars on trash pickup when that money could have been spent on keeping people in their homes?

We live in a city of massive, constant rental turnover. Many can’t afford the moving costs of bringing all of their possessions with them every time they move. It shouldn’t be impossible or undesirable to prioritize getting leftover furniture and goods into new homes, and as well as making those homes possible to afford instead of demonizing those who don’t already have one.

Matthew Neel, Sherman Oaks

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