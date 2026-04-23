Letters to the Editor: Global warming probably has a real impact on Angelenos’ quality of life

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To the editor: Thanks for the interesting and well-written report on UCLA’s annual Quality of Life Index ( “Feeling miserable? You’re not alone. L.A. County residents report decade-low quality of life,” April 16).

I’m surprised that the UCLA survey didn’t ask how much the warming of the planet affects Angelenos’ quality of life.

It touches us daily: I’m turning on my air conditioning now in the spring, not just the summer. Warmer temperatures and more intense droughts recently (as the Los Angeles Times reports ) engendered dust storms that disrupted the Coachella music festival. Indeed, last month was the most abnormally hot month on record in the contiguous U.S., say the National Centers for Environmental Information.

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Surely this daily factor deserves a question in this otherwise comprehensive survey. It directly affects our quality of life, from the rising energy and insurance costs it produces to the underlying fear and anxiety that makes us not want to talk about this widely acknowledged cause of our wild weather.

But talk and survey about it we must, to counter President Trump’s medieval claim that climate change is a hoax and the administration’s stepped-up campaign to spread climate denial. Only then can we — and Congress — do something to justify the optimism that the UCLA survey thankfully finds among Angelenos.

Kathy Seal, Santa Monica