Letters to the Editor: Another mass shooting, more ‘thoughts and prayers.’ We need real action

Police gather in front of a house on Harrison Street near Bernstein Avenue in Shreveport, La., as they investigate a mass shooting on Sunday.

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To the editor: Once again, all we get from a top Republican leader is “thoughts and prayers” for the victims and survivors of a mass shooting (“8 children dead after mass shooting in Louisiana, police say,” April 19).

What we need is not more empty words but real action against gun violence, such as repealing and replacing the 2nd Amendment with tighter gun control measures while maintaining the right to have weapons for home protection.

Studies indicate that gun violence costs more than $500 billion yearly in the U.S. for funerals, hospital and recovery costs for the injured, investigative agencies’ budgets and lost wages, as well as causing mental anguish for the families of victims. Unfortunately, these mass shootings have become so “routine” in the U.S. that they no longer are front-page news.

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Bob Ladendorf, Los Angeles

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To the editor: Eight children are dead at the hand of their father and uncle ( “Louisiana community is struggling to understand after man fatally shoots 8 children,” April 20). He murdered them with an assault-style firearm in a domestic incident. The shooter had a felony firearms conviction but he still had access to a high-powered weapon.

California has the strongest gun laws in the nation and those laws save lives. Louisiana, where the shooting occurred, has some of the weakest firearm laws in the country , and lawmakers have pushed to expand access to firearms in recent years. They could pass an Extreme Risk Protection Order law to allow temporary removal of firearms from individuals at risk of causing harm, but they haven’t.

Warning signs were ignored, policy solutions were discarded and eight kids are dead. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S., but some lawmakers don’t care enough to do anything about it. They just don’t give a damn.

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Loren Lieb, Northridge