Letters to the Editor: Democrats aren’t to blame for the U.S.’ enormous debt. They need to let voters know

To the editor: Finally, someone is addressing the enormous deficits, which have become a trademark of the Republican Party but somehow blamed on Democrats ( “Pay attention to the deficit, even if Trump won’t,” April 16). It should be front-page news that our current president amassed a deficit of more than 30% of the national debt in his first term. For some reason, it goes unnoticed that this is nearly double the debt President Biden racked up in his four years. With the new war(s), it will likely be worse in President Trump’s second term. Of course, this is what he knows. This is how he ran his businesses into bankruptcy.

And let’s not forget the enormous debt created by the ill-advised tax cuts of President George W. Bush, coupled with another voluntary war.

Republicans have successfully branded Democrats as the big spenders, but I believe that Americans understand debt and should be educated as to the debt addiction of this administration and the Republican Party since 1980. Democrats need to put this issue at the top, let voters know the undeniable truth and stop this runaway accumulation of insurmountable debt.

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Steve Pellegren, Los Angeles