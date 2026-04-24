Letters to the Editor: AI has drawbacks, but we shouldn’t abolish it from schools entirely

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To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg mentions that AI is turning into a quick resource for students to lean on, overlooking how AI can strengthen, not weaken, education ( “Keep artificial intelligence out of American classrooms,” April 21). As a high school student, I understand how AI’s shortcuts can become a dangerous crutch. But it should not be abolished from schools completely. When used correctly, it has proved to be beneficial in ways traditional tools cannot be.

Quick answers give immediate feedback to students, helping move education along at a quicker pace. AI also enables personalized learning, making sure students understand the topic being introduced and explaining it in a way that is tailored to them. I am not arguing that all aspects of AI belong in classrooms because, as Goldberg has mentioned, it does have its drawbacks.

To remove it entirely would be to ignore that the next generation is growing up in an AI-driven world. Teaching students how to properly use AI responsibly prepares us for the world we already live in.

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Aryana Ramirez, San Diego

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To the editor: I rarely find myself in complete agreement with Goldberg, but he wisely points out that if we let our children lean on electronics of all sorts, they will never develop their mental “muscles.” I have encountered far too many students in my classrooms who can learn to comprehend advanced calculus and Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, yet struggle to add two-digit numbers without electronic aid. The result is that I consistently figure out the answer to a simple problem while they are digging through their backpack for a calculator.

The fundamentals matter. Kids need to master those before we let them take shortcuts.

Geoff Kuenning, Claremont

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To the editor: Goldberg’s voice needs to be heard by all educators, students and parents.

As an administrator at Cal State Los Angeles many years ago, I met with a professor and two of his students who submitted the same essay, which they had purchased for their assignment. They were avoiding the need to do their own research, which is not getting an education.

Students using artificial intelligence to do the work for them is also not educational; it’s just another way of cheating. If they use AI, they will also be cheating themselves.

Janet Hoult, Culver City